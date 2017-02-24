UAE and Iraq fully committed to OPEC oil output cut deal - Reuters

Reuters reported comments from UAE and Iraq that both the countries are fully committed to OPEC oil output cut agreement.

Key headlines:

• UAE fully committed to OPEC output cuts, acting to ensure complete compliance over the deal's 6 month duration

• Iraq respects its commitment to OPEC deal

• Iraq's oil export allocations in March are low due mainly to OPEC cuts

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil extended bearish slide through early NA session and is now placed at fresh session low near $54.00/barrel mark.