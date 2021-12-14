Two doses of Pfizer vaccine give 70% protection against Omicron hospitalisation – Reuters

According to a study released by South Africa's largest private health insurance administrator, Discovery Health, two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine give 70% protection against Omicron hospitalisation, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine give 33% protection against infection during current wave."
"Study suggests risk of reinfection during current wave significantly higher than during previous waves."
"Study finds risk of hospitalisation among adults diagnosed with COVID-19 is 29% lower compared to infection in South Africa's first wave, adjusting for vaccination status."
"Study finds children have 20% higher risk of hospital admission with complications relative to the first wave, despite the very low absolute incidence."
"Analysis includes more than 211,000 positive COVID-19 test results, roughly 78,000 of which were attributed to Omicron, over Nov. 15-Dec. 7."
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P Futures were flat on the day.
