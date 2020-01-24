Turkish FinMin Albayrak: Lira “looks competitive” at 5.7-5.9 against US dollar – Nikkei

In an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday, the Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak made some comments on the exchange rate value.

Albayrak said: “Lira "looks competitive" at 5.7-5.9 against the US dollar.”

Further Comments:

Financial stability was a matter of "national security."

"When we look at the developments in imports and exports as well as balancing in the current-account deficit, the foreign exchange rate looks competitive."

FX Implications:

The Turkish Lira was unfazed by Albayrak’s comments, with USD/TRY keeping its range around 5.9350 over the last hour. The cross bounced-off daily lows of 5.9260 reached in early Asia.