Turkey's Erdogan ousts CBRT chief for refusing rate cuts, watch out for opening gap in USD/TRY

Turkish President Erdogan fired Central Bank Governor Murat Çetinkaya, who was supposed to remain in this position until 2020, in a surprise decision on Saturday. Commenting on the decision, “We told him repeatedly in economy meetings that he should cut rates. We told him that the rate cut would help inflation to fall. He didn’t do what was necessary,” Erdogan said, according to Reuters.
Markets are now waiting to see how the USD/TRY pair will react to these developments. "We expect a very weak opening of the lira on Monday. USDTRY can possibly move 2-3% higher, while the front-end of the curve inverts in conditions of thin liquidity. Spillover into generalized risk aversion is a concrete possibility," TD Securities analysts noted.
The pair erased 2.75% last week and posted its lowest weekly close since early April at 5.6228.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears ready to retest the yearly low
The EUR/USD pair has finished the week with losses at 1.1225, as an upbeat US employment report sent the dollar higher against all of its major rivals on Friday. The dollar soared on speculation the Fed will be discrete with rate cuts.
GBP/USD: corrective advances won’t change the bearish scenario
The pair has fallen to its lowest since the January flash-crash, touching 1.2480 by the end of the week amid resurgent dollar’s demand, rebounding from such low to settle at 1.2525. Boris Johnson hopes for a better deal.
USD/JPY: bullish case clearer if above 108.80
The USD/JPY pair has reached a two-week high of 108.63 on Friday, as a better-than-expected US monthly employment report diluted chances of aggressive rate cuts in the US, instead confirming policymakers’ moderated stance.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.