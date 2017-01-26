Turkey's Canikli: Trump's policies will not affect Turkish economy negatively

Turkey's Canikli: Trump's policies will not affect Turkish economy negativelyBy Dhwani Mehta
Turkey's deputy PM Canikli is out on the wires, via Reuters, expressing his take on the Trump presidency and domestic economy.
Key Headlines:
Sees situation calming from now on
Low point in economic fluctuations has passed
Has not caused lasting harm, recovery has begun
Trump's policies will not affect Turkish economy negatively
Meanwhile, USD/TRY remains slightly bid around 3.8310, retreating from daily highs of 3.8366.