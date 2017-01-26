Turkey's Canikli: Trump's policies will not affect Turkish economy negatively

Turkey's deputy PM Canikli is out on the wires, via Reuters, expressing his take on the Trump presidency and domestic economy.

Key Headlines:

Sees situation calming from now on

Low point in economic fluctuations has passed

Has not caused lasting harm, recovery has begun

Trump's policies will not affect Turkish economy negatively

Meanwhile, USD/TRY remains slightly bid around 3.8310, retreating from daily highs of 3.8366.