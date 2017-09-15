TRY expected to come under pressure medium term – Danske Bank

TRY expected to come under pressure medium term – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of Aila Mihr, Analyst at Danske Bank, sees the Turkish Lira coming under renewed pressure in the longer run.
Key Quotes
“Yesterday, Turkey's central bank kept all rates unchanged, as expected by us and Bloomberg consensus”.
“It was a fully justified decision as headline inflation accelerated in August. TRY remains the most attractive carry in FX and unchanged rates push TRY higher”.
“While we expect that the key rate stays unchanged in 2017, monetary easing will start in H1 18, leaving TRY wounded in the medium and long term as the current account balance remains deeply negative and the surging oil price is not bringing relief to that”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.