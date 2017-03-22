Trumpcare bill vote: Odds of passage by lawmakers improved - CNBC

CNBC provides fresh updates on today’s Trumpcare bill vote, noting that chances of the Trumpcare bill passage has improved.

Key Quotes:

“The odds of getting an Obamacare replacement bill passed by the House of Representatives improved late Wednesday”

“The White House reportedly offered to tweak the plan by getting rid of the set of minimum benefits health insurers are now required to provide customers”

“A source in the House's conservative Freedom Caucus, which has been seen as the biggest remaining stumbling block for the bill, told CNBC that chances for passage of the plan during Thursday's scheduled vote increased with the offer”