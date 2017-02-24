Trump set to ask for a sharp increases in military spending - NY Times

Trump set to ask for a sharp increases in military spending - NY TimesBy Ivan Delgado
According to a report by the NY Times, Trump is set to ask for a sharp increases in military spending, four unnamed senior administration officials said.
Main headlines
Trump will instruct federal agencies on Monday to assemble a budget for the coming fiscal year that would include sharp increases in Defense Department spending
Major cuts to other agencies (including the Environmental Protection Agency)
No reductions to the largest entitlement programs, Social Security and Medicare