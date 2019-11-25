Trade talks, German ifo amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

As the market focus remains on US-China trade developments, analysts at Danske Bank outlined this week's important market-moving economic releases.

Key Quotes:

“Focus continues to be on US-China trade talks and the tentative signs of a bottoming in the global business cycle. Today, the German ifo index will provide more clues to the state of the euro area economy. A rise in manufacturing PMI new orders on Friday points to some upside risk to the ifo expectations index. Overall we expect the euro business cycle to stay soft in the short term but a gradual recovery in early 2020.”

“Over the coming week, the main indicators to watch will be the core durable goods orders (a good capex indicator) and inflation data out of both the US and the euro area.”

“In Scandi, focus this week turns to consumer and business surveys and Q3 GDP in Sweden as well as unemployment and retail sales in Norway.”

