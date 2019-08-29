According to ITV news, Lord George Young has resigned as Conservative Party whip in the House of Lords over Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue the parliament.

In his letter he wrote: ‘As a former leader of the House of Commons in the Coalition Government who restored to the Commons some of the powers it had lost to the Executive, I am very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation.”

‘I am not part of any Remainer plot, nor have I spoken to anyone about my decision to resign, which is purely a personal one,’ he added.

Also, Scotland’s Tory Leader Davison said that he has resigned from his position. However, he said that he will continue to support the Prime Minister.

So far, these negative developments seem to have not affected GBP/USD's recovery attempt, as it continues to waver around 1.2190 levels.