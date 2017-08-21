Top US military commanders to issue warning to North Korea - Yonhap

Top US military commanders to issue warning to North Korea - YonhapBy Omkar Godbole
As per Yonhap report, “three top U.S. military commanders plan to issue a strong warning message to North Korea in rare joint press availability here [South Korea] later today”.
Pacific Command chief Adm. Harry Harris, Strategic Command head Gen. John Hyten and Missile Defence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves are scheduled to hold a press conference at a local U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) base. This is an unusual exercise and reflects Washington's alertness against North Korea's.
The trio is likely to warn Kim Jong-UN against miscalculating the US defence capabilities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.