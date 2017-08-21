Top US military commanders to issue warning to North Korea - Yonhap

As per Yonhap report, “three top U.S. military commanders plan to issue a strong warning message to North Korea in rare joint press availability here [South Korea] later today”.

Pacific Command chief Adm. Harry Harris, Strategic Command head Gen. John Hyten and Missile Defence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves are scheduled to hold a press conference at a local U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) base. This is an unusual exercise and reflects Washington's alertness against North Korea's.

The trio is likely to warn Kim Jong-UN against miscalculating the US defence capabilities.