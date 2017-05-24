TNote fut: Cannot rule out pullback towards the support around 125.18 - Natixis

In view of Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, given that the daily stochastic is in overbought territory for US TNote futures, they cannot rule out new pullback towards the support around 125.18 (daily Bollinger moving average).

“These dips will be seen as corrective: the development of an ascending channel in the weekly chart points to new rebounds towards the resistance at 126.12 (upper band of daily Bollinger) and to 126 23 (rising trendline). A breakout above this last level would open the way towards the resistance at 127.20 (quarterly Bollinger moving average) and 128 09 (monthly Bollinger moving average). Supports are located around 126 01-126 03, around 125 18-125 20, at 124 31125 01, at 124.20 and at 124.08.”