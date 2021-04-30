This week’s events have illustrated again the major shifts in US policymaking set in motion recently – a more inflation-tolerant Fed, plus fiscal policy that is both more accommodative and more redistributive. Economists at Capital Economics think three possible implications of these shifts for financial markets are worth highlighting.
Combination of re-opening with extremely supportive fiscal and monetary policy to deliver the strongest economic growth since the early 1980s
“We suspect that the new policy mix will lead to a steeper Treasury yield curve, driven by rising long yields. Fed’s commitment to keep rates low as a very strong economic expansion gets going may simply tend to increase expectations for monetary tightening further ahead. In the absence of ECB/BoJ-style direct management of the long end, that would probably cause the curve to steepen.”
“We think that the new policy landscape may help drive further rotation in the stock market, with the factors and sectors hit hardest in the early stages of the pandemic outperforming. Arguably, there is some scope for this rotation to get going again anyway given the rapid pace of vaccination in the US, and the still-large gaps in performance between some of the main beneficiaries and victims of the pandemic since it began.”
“We think that the S&P 500 could rise by less than US nominal GDP over the next few years, unlike over the past few months and most of the 2010s. Biden’s plans for a more redistributive tax system could change that. They might largely reverse the decline of around 10pp in the median effective tax rate paid by S&P 500 firms over the past decade. Meanwhile, the plans to hike capital gains tax for high-income individuals could be an additional headwind for equities more than the overall economy, as could the tougher antitrust legislation floated by both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Finally, the already high valuation of the market may look even more stretched if long Treasury yields continue to rise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2100 amid firmer yields, ahead of German, EZ GDP
EUR/USD holds lower ground above 1.2100, heading into Friday’s European session. Although higher US Treasury yields underpin the dollar, a cautious tone ahead of preliminary Q1 GDPs from Germany and Eurozone also add to the weight on the spot.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3950 amid subdued US dollar
GBP/USD is trading in a relatively tight range for the past two sessions. US dollar index trades near multi-month lows above 90.60. Risk-aversion weighs upon the sterling. The pair lost its sheen in the New York session after the release of upbeat US Q1 GDP data, which stood at 6.4%.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces ahead of busy end to April, eurozone GDP, US inflation data stand out
Markets are somewhat on the back foot after yet another record day on Thursday, while the dollar is stable after upbeat US GDP and ahead of additional figures. Cryptocurrencies have bounced from the lows, metals look strong while gold and oil are off the highs.