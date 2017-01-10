Theresa May’s speech: Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approach

Theresa May’s speech: Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approachBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK PM Theresa May crossed the wires in early trades, discussing the Brexit strategy in a scheduled interview with BBC Television.
Key Headlines:
Cabinet "is united in the mission of this government"
Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approach
Working to get a deal with EU
Govt departments are looking at what we need to put place if no Brexit deal
We will need to look at any changes that come through during a transition period
During the implementation period we will abide by the framework that we've already got with EU
