Theresa May’s speech: Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approach

The UK PM Theresa May crossed the wires in early trades, discussing the Brexit strategy in a scheduled interview with BBC Television.

Key Headlines:

Cabinet "is united in the mission of this government"

Cabinet is agreed on Brexit approach

Working to get a deal with EU

Govt departments are looking at what we need to put place if no Brexit deal

We will need to look at any changes that come through during a transition period

During the implementation period we will abide by the framework that we've already got with EU