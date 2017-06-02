The Week Ahead – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank enlist key macro events from across the globe that could emerge the main market movers in the week ahead.

Key Quotes:

“In the US, the data calendar is light and we expect focus to remain on Donald Trump’s policy. One game changer may be confirmation of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.”

“The main event in the UK next week is the House of Commons vote on the Article 50 bill on Wednesday. The vote is expected to be passed and put the government on course to trigger Article 50 on 9 March as planned.”

“In the euro area, we expect to see a decline the Sentix index after it reached very high levels in January.”

“Likewise, we expect to see a decline in German industrial production after a solid showing in the autumn.”

“Chinese FX reserve data are likely to attract some attention, as we saw big movements in the Chinese currency in January.”