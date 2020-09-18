The FT are reporting that Brussels have rejected Johnson’s changes to internal market bill

EU rejects the UK Internal Market Bill - of course!
On Thursday Boris Johnson's Conservative government published their proposed changes to the internal market bill. The bill has received parliamentary approval (House of Commons) but is set to go to the House of Lords to see if the bill is passed into law. The bill would let the UK rewrite certain parts of the agreement between the EU and UK which has been agreed earlier. The last bill was voted on but it seems Boris Johnson wants to make changes as he stated changes to the bill were“necessary to stop foreign power from breaking up our country.”.
An official present at the meeting commented saying Brussels was clear that “the bill is unchanged and still illegal”. The official went on to reiterate the point that "everyone agrees the objections are unchanged,”
The UK are set to leave the EU with or without a deal by the end of the year and Prime Minister Johnson has stated if an agreement is not made by the middle of next month both sides might as well walk away. Next week the saga continues with the next round of talks scheduled for next week. It seems the odds of a deal still remain around 50/50 at this point but there was some softening of the tone at least with European Commission President von der Leyen stating she was “convinced” a deal is possible. Investors and traders will be watching events next week closely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.