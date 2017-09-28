The BoJ Summary of Opinions: the best way to achieve price goal is to... ?By Ross J Burland
The BoJ Summary of Opinions:
- The best way to achieve price goal is to patiently maintain current easy policy – RTRS
- Must be ready to take necessary action if geopolitical risks heighten and threaten to revive deflation
- Needs to ease policy further to prop up demand given expected impact on economy from scheduled sales tax hike
