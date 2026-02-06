Fed’s Jefferson: Expects economy to grow
Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors Phillip Jefferson said that future Fed moves will be driven by data and views on the economic outlook. He also added on Friday that the job market is slowly stabilizing.
Key takeaways:
US central bank's current monetary policy is "well-positioned" to deal with what likely lies ahead.
Future Fed moves to be driven by data and views on outlook.
Fed's stance allows 'leeway' for supply side of economy to develop.
He is 'cautiously optimistic' about economic outlook.
Job market stabilizing, inflation should moderate.
Strong commitment to price stability reduces inflation risks.
Tariffs likely represent a one-time shift in price level.
It's possible that stronger productivity could temper inflation pressures.
Tariffs were key driver of inflation in 2025, price pressures should ease in 2026.
Personal consumption expenditures price index likely up by 2.9% in December on year-over-year basis.
He supported last year’s interest rate cuts, policy roughly in neutral stance.
While upside risks remain, he expects inflation pressures to ease.
Job market likely in balance with low-hire, low-fire environment.
He expects economy to grow by 2.2% this year.
Job market softer on reduced demand, immigration issues.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.28%
|-0.53%
|0.03%
|-0.36%
|-1.03%
|-0.95%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.28%
|-0.25%
|0.30%
|-0.07%
|-0.75%
|-0.66%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.53%
|0.25%
|0.56%
|0.18%
|-0.49%
|-0.41%
|0.23%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.30%
|-0.56%
|-0.36%
|-1.04%
|-0.97%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|0.36%
|0.07%
|-0.18%
|0.36%
|-0.68%
|-0.60%
|0.05%
|AUD
|1.03%
|0.75%
|0.49%
|1.04%
|0.68%
|0.08%
|0.72%
|NZD
|0.95%
|0.66%
|0.41%
|0.97%
|0.60%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.03%
|-0.23%
|0.32%
|-0.05%
|-0.72%
|-0.64%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.