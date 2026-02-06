Fed’s Daly: Fed must watch both sides of mandate
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on a LinkedIn post on Friday that a low-hiring, low-firing environment may persist, or it may change to a no-hiring, more-firing environment.
Key quotes
We must watch both sides of our mandate. Americans deserve both price stability and full employment.
We've been in a relatively low-hiring, low-firing environment for some time. That may persist, but workers are aware that things could change quickly, leaving them in a no-hiring, more-firing labor market.
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.