Silver (XAG/USD) trades firmly higher on Friday and hovers around $76.20 at the time of writing, posting gains of 3.50% on the day. After coming under pressure earlier in the day, the white metal attracts dip buyers amid a renewed shift toward safe-haven assets and revived speculation about a more accommodative US monetary policy.

The return of risk aversion across global markets boosts demand for precious metals, as investors remain attentive to geopolitical tensions and sensitive diplomatic discussions involving the United States (US). At the same time, signs of weakness in the US labor market strengthen expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), a factor that is structurally supportive for non-yielding assets such as Silver.

Recent US data released this week highlight a less robust employment dynamic, reinforcing bets on an easier monetary stance. This outlook lowers the opportunity cost of holding Silver and supports prices, especially as some investors seek to diversify their exposure to precious metals beyond Gold.

That said, the upside potential for Silver remains partially capped by the resilience of the US Dollar (USD), which retains part of its recent gains. A firmer US Dollar tends to make dollar-denominated metals more expensive for international buyers, prompting some caution despite the positive intraday bias.

Overall, the combination of safe-haven demand, expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and speculative interest keeps Silver firmly underpinned, even as movements in the US Dollar remain a key factor to watch going forward.