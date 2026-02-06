Silver rebounds sharply on safe-haven demand, rate cut expectations
- Silver rebounds sharply on Friday and reverses early losses.
- A more cautious market mood and expectations of rate cuts support demand for precious metals.
- The persistent strength of the US Dollar, however, limits the near-term upside.
Silver (XAG/USD) trades firmly higher on Friday and hovers around $76.20 at the time of writing, posting gains of 3.50% on the day. After coming under pressure earlier in the day, the white metal attracts dip buyers amid a renewed shift toward safe-haven assets and revived speculation about a more accommodative US monetary policy.
The return of risk aversion across global markets boosts demand for precious metals, as investors remain attentive to geopolitical tensions and sensitive diplomatic discussions involving the United States (US). At the same time, signs of weakness in the US labor market strengthen expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), a factor that is structurally supportive for non-yielding assets such as Silver.
Recent US data released this week highlight a less robust employment dynamic, reinforcing bets on an easier monetary stance. This outlook lowers the opportunity cost of holding Silver and supports prices, especially as some investors seek to diversify their exposure to precious metals beyond Gold.
That said, the upside potential for Silver remains partially capped by the resilience of the US Dollar (USD), which retains part of its recent gains. A firmer US Dollar tends to make dollar-denominated metals more expensive for international buyers, prompting some caution despite the positive intraday bias.
Overall, the combination of safe-haven demand, expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and speculative interest keeps Silver firmly underpinned, even as movements in the US Dollar remain a key factor to watch going forward.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.