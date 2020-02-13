Thailand: Growth risks intensifying amid coronavirus outbreak - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) express their view on the likely impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on the Thai economic growth.

Key Quotes:

“Thailand’s economy ended 2019 in a precarious position.

A turnaround in 2020 will be challenging amid headwinds stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather conditions.

Policy support is needed, but is unlikely to do much more than cushion the growth downturn.”