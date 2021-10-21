Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.

US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL, Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.

Stocks Elliott Wave overview: This is the average general Elliott wave count for stocks (v) of iii) of 3 of (5), so bullish trends in play.

Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:

Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave ii) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Square SQ Elliott Wave Waiting to confirm bullish trend.

Facebook FB Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).

Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Video Chapters:

00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

04:07 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

05:50 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

08:32 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

12:10 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

16:03 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

20:24 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

Trading Tips:

"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."