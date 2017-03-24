Tax reform more difficult - U.S. House Speaker Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Ryan is crossing the wires talking about the healthcare bill - via Reuters

There is a block of no votes that we had ... that is why this didn't pass

Chairman of Freedom Caucus told me the votes were not forthcoming

We're going to live with Obamacare for the foreseeable future

We did not have the votes to replace Obamacare

We were close but did not have 216 votes

We did everything we could to get consensus

Does make tax reform more difficult

We are going to proceed with tax reform

This loss not prologue for other agenda items

Republican conference is disappointed