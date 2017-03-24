Tax reform more difficult - U.S. House Speaker Ryan

By Eren Sengezer

U.S. House Speaker Ryan is crossing the wires talking about the healthcare bill - via Reuters

  • There is a block of no votes that we had ... that is why this didn't pass
  • Chairman of Freedom Caucus told me the votes were not forthcoming
  • We're going to live with Obamacare for the foreseeable future
  • We did not have the votes to replace Obamacare
  • We were close but did not have 216 votes
  • We did everything we could to get consensus
  • Does make tax reform more difficult
  • We are going to proceed with tax reform
  • This loss not prologue for other agenda items
  • Republican conference is disappointed