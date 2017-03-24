Tax reform more difficult - U.S. House Speaker Ryan

Tax reform more difficult - U.S. House Speaker RyanBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. House Speaker Ryan is crossing the wires talking about the healthcare bill - via Reuters
- There is a block of no votes that we had ... that is why this didn't pass
- Chairman of Freedom Caucus told me the votes were not forthcoming
- We're going to live with Obamacare for the foreseeable future
- We did not have the votes to replace Obamacare
- We were close but did not have 216 votes
- We did everything we could to get consensus
- Does make tax reform more difficult
- We are going to proceed with tax reform
- This loss not prologue for other agenda items
- Republican conference is disappointed