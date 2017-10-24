Talk of US tax bill not receiving enough Rep support - CNBC

The US Dollar has been knocked down in the tune of 20-30 pips across the board as rumours start to circulate that three GOP Senators may not support the proposed US tax reform bill, CNBC reports.

CNBC notes that Bob Corker, John McCain and Rand Paul might not support the tax overhaul. If such an impasse for Trump is confirmed, some Democrats should be convinced, not impossible, or else passing the bill may be a tall order to carry out.