Sweden Capacity Utilization rose from previous -0.3% to 1% in 4Q
By
FXStreet Team
Sweden Capacity Utilization rose from previous -0.3% to 1% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:31 GMT
EUR/USD poised for further declines – Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:22 GMT
AUD/USD losing upside momentum – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:15 GMT
USD/CAD retreats from 1.3100, Yellen, data eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:09 GMT
USD/JPY: close above 114.23 to trigger additional gains - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:03 GMT
Spain Consumer Price Index (YoY) above forecasts (2.3%) in January: Actual (3%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:02 GMT
Turkey Budget Balance climbed from previous -27B to 11.4B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
Spain Consumer Price Index (MoM) in line with forecasts (-0.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
South Africa Consumer Price Index (YoY) dipped from previous 6.8% to 6.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
Spain HICP (MoM) came in at -1%, below expectations (-0.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
South Africa Consumer Price Index (MoM) rose from previous 0.4% to 0.6% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
Spain HICP (YoY) came in at 2.9% below forecasts (3%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 08:01 GMT
Gold trading with mild bearish bias around $1225 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:49 GMT
EUR/USD further losses lie below 1.0563 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:40 GMT
Riksbank to stay ‘on hold’ today – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:35 GMT
When is UK Jobs and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:33 GMT
Market movers today - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:07 GMT
Russia Budget Fulfilment increased to -0.4% in January from previous -3.5%
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:07 GMT
Turkey 3mth quarterly jobless average increased to 12.1% in November from previous 11.8%
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:02 GMT
Norway Trade Balance up to 25B in January from previous 23.3B
FXStreet
|
Feb 15, 07:01 GMT
