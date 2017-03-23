Suspected terrorist arrested in Belgian city of Antwerp - The Independent

Shotgun and bladed weapons found in man's car who tried to drive into the shopping district, according to the report by The Independent.

Because of these elements, and the events in London yesterday, the case is being taken on by the federal prosecutor's office

The federal prosecutor's office said the car was intercepted at the port docks and a Frenchman living in France was arrested

A spokesperson for Antwerp Police told The Independent: “Police intercepted the car at around 11am this morning."

“There were no injuries and one man was arrested. The incident is under investigation.”