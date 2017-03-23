Suspected terrorist arrested in Belgian city of Antwerp - The Independent

Suspected terrorist arrested in Belgian city of Antwerp - The IndependentBy Eren Sengezer
Shotgun and bladed weapons found in man's car who tried to drive into the shopping district, according to the report by The Independent.
- Because of these elements, and the events in London yesterday, the case is being taken on by the federal prosecutor's office
- The federal prosecutor's office said the car was intercepted at the port docks and a Frenchman living in France was arrested
- A spokesperson for Antwerp Police told The Independent: “Police intercepted the car at around 11am this morning."
- “There were no injuries and one man was arrested. The incident is under investigation.”