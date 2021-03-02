Stocks will weather further rises in bond yields – JPMorgan

Analysts at the investment banking giant JPMorgan foresee equities holding firm in the face of further rises in global government bond yields. According to analysts, yields likely have room to extend their recent rally.

Stocks came under pressure last week as the speed of the rally in both nominal and real or inflation-adjusted yields caught investors by surprise.

The 10-year US yield rose by more than 30 basis points in February, and the 30-year real yield turned positive for the first time in several months.