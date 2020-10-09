Stocks face risk of considerable downside ahead of US elections – Goldman Sachs

According to Goldman Sachs, heightened economic and political uncertainty could translate into significant losses for equities ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential elections.

"I'm quite concerned that there could be a considerable downside," depending on "factors that we can't fit easily into our models," Goldman's senior investment strategist Abby Joseph Cohen told Bloomberg.

"This includes: What will the Congress do? What will the President say? And of course, the election outcome," Cohen added.

Key points (Source: Bloomberg)