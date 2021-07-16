In this piece, we will analyze Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP), a company in the Italian banking sector. The European banking sector has had its own ups and downs. We can say that European banks have been of interest for a long time. Covid and the post covid recovery have just added some additional spice to the mix.
Currently, ISP is not doing particularly well. Since the beginning of June, the price has been going down. We can also spot a few technical aspects that are making a further decline more probable.
The first one is the head and shoulders pattern (blue), which is already active as the price broke its neckline (green). We’ve also already tested the neckline as resistance and bounced from it, which is definitely a bearish sign. What’s more, is that we’re below the mid-term uptrend line (red) and I don’t think we have to explain what that means.
Currently, the closest support is on the 2.21 EUR (yellow), and in my opinion, we should get there relatively soon. What will happen next, depends on the price action there. The breakout will give us another sell signal and the bounce will give buyers hope and an occasion for a bullish correction. With the current price movements, the second scenario seems a little bit less probable.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.