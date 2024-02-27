Stock Market Today: Futures cling to small gains as focus shifts to US data

- US stock index futures trade marginally higher following Monday's choppy action.
- January Durable Goods Orders data will be featured in the US economic docket.
- Stock markets could react to US PCE inflation figures later in the week.
S&P 500 futures rise 0.06%, Dow Jones futures are unchanged, and Nasdaq futures gain 0.15% ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday.
S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJIA), and Nasdaq (IXIC) indexes closed on Monday with a 0.38% loss, a 0.16% drop, and a 0.13% fall, respectively.
What to know before stock market opens
The Energy Sector rose 0.32% on Monday as the best-performing major S&P sector for the day. On the other hand, the Utilities Sector fell 2.1%.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) shares were the top S&P 500 gainers on Monday, rising 7.33% and 5.84%, respectively. Insulet Corp. (PODD) lost nearly 8.4% on the day as the biggest decline, closely followed by Alphabet Class C and Class A shares, shedding 4.5% and 4.4% apiece.
Reviewing Monday’s action in global equity markets, “as we started a new week equities struggled to maintain their spectacular recent momentum, with the S&P 500 -0.38% lower on Monday,” said Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, and continued:
“The NASDAQ declined a marginal -0.13%, while the Magnificent 7 were down -0.39%, dragged lower by a -4.44% decline for Alphabet amid concerns over recent missteps with its AI model. Small-cap stocks were the strongest performers, with the Russell 2000 up +0.61%. Over in Europe the picture was more negative though, with the STOXX 600 down -0.37% as it fell back from its all-time high on Friday. Even so, it wasn’t all bad news there, as the DAX (+0.02%) eked out a new record, and Euro HY spreads reaching their tightest level in over two years.”
Stock markets await US data
The US Census Bureau will release Durable Goods Orders data for January ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday. Markets expect Durable Goods Orders to decline 4.5% after staying unchanged in December. Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation is forecast to rise 0.2%.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will announce the second estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, figures will be scrutinized by market participants on Thursday.
New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that he expects the US central bank to start lowering the policy rate in the second half of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are nearly fully pricing in a no change in the Fed policy rate in March and see an 85% probability of another pause in May.
Republic Services Inc. (RSG), Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) and Coupang Inc. (CPNG) will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.
