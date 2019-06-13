Sterling trading volumes have fallen sharply since March post- Brexit delay

Amid looming first vote for deciding the next Conservative Party leader, Reuters reports some interesting headlines, citing that the Sterling trading volumes have fallen sharply since March after the UK delayed its exit from the European Union (EU).

Further, it was reported that the average daily trading volumes of the British pound shrank 9.1% in May vs. a year earlier.

