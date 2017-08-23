Sterling sorft and testing levels not seen since June - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP is soft and underperforming most of the G10 currencies, testing fresh lows under 1.28 at levels not seen since late June.

Key Quotes:

"There have been no domestic data releases and weakness has been driven by sentiment following the publication of the UK government’s position paper on the future role of the ECJ. U.K. bond yields have softened marginally and the U.K.-U.S. 2Y yield spread has widened to the lower end of its August range. GBP remains vulnerable."