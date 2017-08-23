Sterling sorft and testing levels not seen since June - Scotiabank

Sterling sorft and testing levels not seen since June - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that GBP is soft and underperforming most of the G10 currencies, testing fresh lows under 1.28 at levels not seen since late June.
Key Quotes:
"There have been no domestic data releases and weakness has been driven by sentiment following the publication of the UK government’s position paper on the future role of the ECJ. U.K. bond yields have softened marginally and the U.K.-U.S. 2Y yield spread has widened to the lower end of its August range. GBP remains vulnerable."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.