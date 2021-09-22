SPRT and GREE Stock Merge: Greenidge Generation falls hard early but recovers into the close

- NASDAQ:GREE fell a further 2.08% during Tuesday’s session.
- Greenidge Generation and Support.com’s merger has an identity crisis.
- GREE is trying to cash in with retail investors on being a carbon neutral Bitcoin miner.
NASDAQ:GREE had yet another tumultuous day on the markets as the newly merged company fell a further 2.08% during Tuesday’s session. The stock was down much more during the morning, but a surge into the closing bell saw GREE finish above the $30.00 price barrier. Meme stocks didn’t fare too well once again on Tuesday, although losses were not as bad as the global sell off that came during Monday’s session. AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) were all trading lower on Tuesday, even as the broader markets managed to stabilize.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Greenidge Generation and Support.com’s merger brings into question the fluidity of some of these smaller companies. This is not the first meme stock that has completely flipped its business in order to capitalize on the latest trends. The newly formed entity morphed from IT support and cloud-based solutions for at-home workers, to a subsidiary of a carbon-neutral cryptocurrency miner. Two industries that have defined the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how much can investors truly rely on a company that is able to change its business operations at the drop of a hat? There is probably a reason why GREE may remain a meme stock, rather than an investment that has legitimate future growth potential.
SPRT stock forecast
Greenidge Generation is banking on the words of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk who said that Bitcoin mining needs to be environmentally friendly. Well, Greenidge Generation is the only Bitcoin miner in the United States who operates using a natural-gas powered electric facility. Is this enough to set Greenidge apart? Capitalizing on the words of Musk and the latest craze over cryptocurrencies may work now, but in the long-run, Greenidge will need to prove it can operate a sustainable and profitable business.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.