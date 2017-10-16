Spanish vicepresident answers Catalan President Puigdemont - Live

Spanish vicepresident answers Catalan President Puigdemont - LiveBy FXStreet Team
Spanish vicepresident, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, is going to answer (8.30GMT) Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont after the letter he sent to the government. It says he is ready to start dialogue with PM Rajoy’s government. The letter does not state whether the Catalan leader has declared independence or not, which was the question Rajoy asked him to answer for today.
