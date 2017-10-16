Spanish vicepresident answers Catalan President Puigdemont - Live

Spanish vicepresident, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, is going to answer (8.30GMT) Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont after the letter he sent to the government. It says he is ready to start dialogue with PM Rajoy’s government. The letter does not state whether the Catalan leader has declared independence or not, which was the question Rajoy asked him to answer for today.

Spain: Central government wants a clarification – ING

Spain’s central government asked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to clarify what he said in his speech last Tuesday and the ball is back in the Catalan court, according to Steven Trypsteen, Economist at ING.

EUR/USD drops to fresh lows near 1.1780

The now better tone in the greenback is forcing EUR/USD to recede further to the area of fresh daily lows in the 1.1785/80 band.