Spanish Spokesman confirms implementation of Article 155

Spanish Spokesman confirms implementation of Article 155By Ivan Delgado
Spanish spokesman Méndez de Vigo has confirmed the implementation of the article 155. Next Saturday, there will be an extraordinary council of ministers where it will be approved to go ahead with the procedures.
"In the absence of a response in the terms demanded, the Government understands that the request has not been answered and will continue with the procedures established to implement Article 155", the Spokesman said .
