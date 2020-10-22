Spanish Health Minister: Drastic measures needed as coronavirus epidemic not under control

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa on Thursday expressed concerns over the rapid rise in the coronavirus cases, as the second wave tightens its grip on the European country.

Key quotes

"Drastic measures needed as the coronavirus epidemic not under control in Spain."

"Coming 5-6 months will be hard regarding coronavirus pandemic".

Wednesday “marks the day that sees Spain as the first European country to record a million coronavirus cases. The most concerning of that statistic is the doubling on that number on just six weeks. Yesterday alone, the nation reported 38,000 new cases in a single day. It has also recorded 575 deaths over the past week, bringing the official number of coronavirus deaths to 34,366,” FXStreet’s Analyst Ross J. Burland explained.

Market reaction

EUR/USD keeps its range play intact around 1.1840 in early European trading, undermined by a broad-based US dollar comeback amid reports of foreign intervention in the US election.

The spot trades at 1.1841, down 0.15% on the day, at the moment.