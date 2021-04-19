Spain’s Health Ministry: Considering delaying second dose of Moderna, Pfizer shots – El Mundo

Spain's Health Ministry announced on Monday that it is considering delaying second doses of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday, citing an official document.

The proposal is under consideration for under 80-year-olds to maximize the number of people who have received at least one injection, the Spanish daily reported.

Patients would receive a second shot of vaccines after eight weeks rather than the current three, El Mundo said.

Market reaction

EUR/USD shows little reaction to the above news, holding gains well above the 1.2000 barrier.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2024, adding 0.36% so far.