Spain’s economy is likely to continue to grow relatively fast in the short term - Rabobank

According to analysts at Rabobank, 19Q3 figures showed that Spain’s economy continues to grow faster than many of its peers. Yet economic and employment growth are losing pace.
Key quotes
"This is not that surprising as the overall economy has largely recovered from the crisis, but it is unsatisfactory that this is happening when the unemployment rate is still at 14.2 percent and public debt still close to 100 percent of GDP."
"Looking forward there is little reason to believe things will change for the better any time soon. Furthermore, both fragmentation, the risk of early elections and the Catalan crisis are not going anywhere."
"So in our view, it is highly unlikely that the next parliament will swiftly deal with the abovementioned issues and others such as weak labor market efficiency, abundant bureaucracy, the impact of the rapidly ageing population, which are all necessary to safeguard economic growth and public debt sustainability in the longer term."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.