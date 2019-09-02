S&P500 technical analysis: Index loses steam and ends the day at the 2,900.00 mark in futures trading

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is starting the week on the back foot, declining below last week’s high.
  • The level to beat for bears are at the 2,890 and 2,870 levels. 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index (ES futures) ended the day just at the 2,900 handle below the 50/100 day simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market is choppy between the 2,800 and 2,950 levels. The spot market was closed in observance of the Labour Day in the US.
  

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 2,900 level and the 50/100 SMAs. Bears want a break below 2,890 support to drive the index towards 2,870 and 2,850 support. 

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The index is testing the 200 SMA, suggesting a correction down in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 2,910 and 2,930 levels.

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2900
Today Daily Change -23.25
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 2923.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2892.04
Daily SMA50 2945.44
Daily SMA100 2911.26
Daily SMA200 2810.44
Levels
Previous Daily High 2946.5
Previous Daily Low 2913
Previous Weekly High 2946.5
Previous Weekly Low 2821.75
Previous Monthly High 3013.5
Previous Monthly Low 2790.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2925.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2933.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 2908.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 2894.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2875.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 2942.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 2961.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2975.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength

The EUR/USD pair finishes Monday around 1.0970 ahead of Mrs. Lagarde first speech after her nomination as next ECB’s Chief. German data support aggressive easing coming from the central bank.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election

GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election

The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out of the Union by October 31st, “no ifs no buts,” adding he doesn’t want an election and believes neither the people do. Blamed MPs on damaging the UK’s position by voting against the government.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: market struggling for direction

USD/JPY: market struggling for direction

The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off

Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off

Spot Gold prices have risen at the start of the week with plenty of uncertainty bounding its way around on the geopolitical front, including Hong Kong protests, Brexit and US/Sino trade wars.

Gold News

RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios

RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios

The relative calm may make way to a plunge to new ten-year lows – even if the Reserve Bank of Australia maintains the Cash Rate unchanged at 1.00%. The RBA is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  