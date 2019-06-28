S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks end the week on the high tick

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 is picking up some steam reaching the 2,950.00 figure.
  • The index can be on its way for a retest of the all-time high at 2,965.00 

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading above its main simple moving averages suggesting bullish momentum. The bulls broke above the 2,940.00 resistance.

S&P500 4-hour chart

Bulls want a continuation of the bull trend and revisit the all-time high at 2,965.00. On the way, down support is at 2,940.00 and 2,910.00. 


Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2950.75
Today Daily Change 21.25
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 2929.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2881.89
Daily SMA50 2878.83
Daily SMA100 2852.82
Daily SMA200 2763.67
Levels
Previous Daily High 2930.75
Previous Daily Low 2914
Previous Weekly High 2965
Previous Weekly Low 2885
Previous Monthly High 2959.75
Previous Monthly Low 2749.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2924.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2920.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 2918.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2908
Daily Pivot Point S3 2902
Daily Pivot Point R1 2935.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2941.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2952.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,

EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation

GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108, looks to snap 5-week losing streak

USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108, looks to snap 5-week losing streak

The USD/JPY pair edged higher in the last hour toward and is now looking to post weekly gains for the first time since mid-May.

USD/JPY News

Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location