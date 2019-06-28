S&P500 Index technical analysis: US stocks end the week on the high tick

The S&P500 is picking up some steam reaching the 2,950.00 figure.

The index can be on its way for a retest of the all-time high at 2,965.00

S&P500 daily chart

The S&P500 is trading above its main simple moving averages suggesting bullish momentum. The bulls broke above the 2,940.00 resistance.

S&P500 4-hour chart

Bulls want a continuation of the bull trend and revisit the all-time high at 2,965.00. On the way, down support is at 2,940.00 and 2,910.00.



Additional key levels