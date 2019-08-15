S&P500 Index technical analysis: US equities end Thursday near the 2,850.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P500 makes no progress this Thursday as it consolidates Wednesday's losses.
  • The market might continue declining towards the 2,814.00 and 2,790.00 levels.
 
 

S&P500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is trading below the 2,900.00 handle and the 50/100 day simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the yield curve inversion is seen as a recession signal by market players.
  

S&P500 4-hour chart

 
The market has been consolidating around the 2,850.00 level this Thursday. It seems the bears could drive the market lower towards 2,814.00 and 2,790.00 support in the medium term. The 2,850/70 levels could act as resistance.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2847
Today Daily Change 11.25
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 2835.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2949.5
Daily SMA50 2946.34
Daily SMA100 2910.41
Daily SMA200 2798.57
Levels
Previous Daily High 2936
Previous Daily Low 2835.5
Previous Weekly High 2941.5
Previous Weekly Low 2790.5
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2873.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2897.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 2802.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2768.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 2701.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 2902.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 2969.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 3003.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

