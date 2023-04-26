S&P500 Futures, yields stabilize ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, banking woes, US debt ceiling talks eyed

- Market slips into consolidation phase after heavy risk aversion.
- S&P500 Futures pare the biggest daily loss in a month, yields prod two-day downtrend.
- First Republican Bank renews fears of banking fallouts, US Treasury Secretary Yellen flags fears of “catastrophic” default.
- US data, risk catalysts are the key as sour sentiment underpins US Dollar, Gold and Yen demand.
Risk appetite improves early Wednesday, following a pessimistic day in the financial markets, mainly led by the banking fears as US default woes.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 4,115 as it pares the biggest daily loss in a month. However, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields prod a two-day downtrend while the US two-year bond coupons remain pressured. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecision around 101.85 after snapping a three-day downtrend while the prices of Gold and WTI crude oil remain slightly positive.
That said, the latest fears emanating from the First Republic Bank (FRB) and the US debt ceiling discussion appear the major driver of the market even as the traders lick their wounds ahead of the key US Durable Goods Orders for March of late.
The FRB renewed the woes of banking fallouts by flashing disappointing earnings reports and the executives’ resistance in taking questions, not to forget mentioning the absence of earnings guidance. However, the major central banks tried to restore market confidence by curtailing the US Dollar operations initiated during the first wave of the banking crisis. “The world's top central banks are cutting the frequency of their dollar liquidity operations with the U.S. Federal Reserve from May, sending the clearest signal yet that last month's financial market volatility is essentially over,” said Reuters.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers’ inability to agree on the key debt ceiling as the expiration looms in June also roils the market sentiment. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling–and the resulting default–would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come, per Reuters.
On a different page, the US statistics have been mixed and contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future moves, which in turn strengthen the market’s downbeat bias, despite the latest cautious optimism. That said, US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 101.3 for April, versus 104.0 prior. Additional details of the publication stated that the Present Situation Index ticked up to 151.1 during the said month from 148.9 prior whereas the Consumer Expectations Index dropped to 68.1 from 74 previous readings. Further, the one-year consumer inflation expectations eased to 6.2% in April from 6.3% in March. In a different release, the US New Home Sales rose to 0.683M MoM in March versus 0.634 expected and 0.623M revised prior while the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices and Housing Price Index both rose past market forecast to 0.4% and 0.5% respectively for February.
Moving on, the US Durable Goods Orders for March, expected to improve to 0.8% versus -1.0% prior, will be important for market forecasts.
Also read: Forex Today: Risk aversion lifts the Yen and the US Dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.