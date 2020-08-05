S&P places Victoria state's triple A rating on negative watch

S&P Global Ratings, in its latest report, placed the Australian state of Victoria’s AAA credit ratings on negative watch amid worsening coronavirus situation.

Additional headlines

“Increasing possibility will lower the long-term rating on Victoria within the next few months if lockdown situation deteriorates. “

“Aim to resolve CreditWatch in the next few months as more details become available about the fiscal effect of the latest lockdown.”

AUD/USD’s rebound stalls

The rebound in AUD/USD lost legs 10-pips below 0.7200, as markets digest the implications of the above report. Also, downbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI for July remains a drag on the aussie.

At the time of writing, the spot rises 0.38% on a daily basis to trade at 0.7185.