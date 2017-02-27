S&P forecasts $315bn decrease in sovereigns borrowing this year

The US-based ratings agency S & P, in its latest report published on Sunday, projected a $315bn or 4% decrease in commercial borrowing by the 130 sovereigns it currently rates, to reach $6.8trn in 2017.

Key Points via the Peninsula Qatar:

Total outstanding global sovereign commercial debt stock to rise during 2017 by almost $1trillion to reach an all-time high of $44trn by the end of this year

The US and Japan will again be the most prolific borrowers this year, accounting for 60 percent of the total, followed by China, Italy, and France.

Net borrowing as a share of GDP has been decreasing gradually from 3.3 percent in 2014

Other sovereigns borrowing a large absolute additional amount are in emerging markets: China (+$25bn), Brazil (+$18bn), Thailand and Russia (+$ 17bn each) and India (+$10bn).