S&P: Australia credit rating unlikely to be hit by coronavirus

S&P Global Ratings came out with the latest note, citing that the economic fallout of the China coronavirus is unlikely to threaten Australia’s triple-A credit rating.
Key Quotes:
Economic impact of coronavirus unlikely to negatively affect Australia’s sovereign rating.
Forecasts virus outbreak will trim 0.5% point from Australia’s real GDP growth in 2020.
Short, temporary delay in balancing government budget unlikely to strain Australia’s creditworthiness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6737 as the Australian markets open for trading on Thursday. The Aussie pair recently benefited from broad risk reset while the latest pause in run-up could be attributed to the upcoming speech by the RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
USD/JPY: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen
USD/JPY is trading in a rising wedge while above the main SMAs. The spot is challenging the 110.10 resistance and bulls want to break above it to reach January highs near the 110.34 level.
A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?
According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.
Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.