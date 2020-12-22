S&P 500 top movers: Tech shares push higher led by Fortinet Inc

- S&P 500 Index posts modest losses on Tuesday.
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) stock is the top daily percentage gainer.
- Major cruise liners suffer losses amid coronavirus fears.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trading in a very tight range on Tuesday as trading volume continues to thin out ahead of Christmas. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.13% on a daily basis at 3,690.
S&P 500 top movers
The S&P 500 Technology Index is up 0.9% as the best-performing major sector on the day. The cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) is the biggest daily percentage gainer, rising 4.23% at $152.12. On Monday, Wedbush has announced that it raised its price target for FTNT to $180 from $170.
In the meantime, Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) shares are up 3.1% at $132.10 after Reuters reported that the company is planning to start producing self-driving cars by 2024.
On the other hand, renewed coronavirus fears weigh on major cruise liners' stocks. At the moment, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) is the biggest loser with a daily decline of 5.85%. Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) shares are down 4.45% and 2.55%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
