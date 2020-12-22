S&P 500 top movers: Tech shares push higher led by Fortinet Inc

S&P 500 Index posts modest losses on Tuesday.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) stock is the top daily percentage gainer.

Major cruise liners suffer losses amid coronavirus fears.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trading in a very tight range on Tuesday as trading volume continues to thin out ahead of Christmas. As of writing, the SPX was down 0.13% on a daily basis at 3,690.

S&P 500 top movers

The S&P 500 Technology Index is up 0.9% as the best-performing major sector on the day. The cybersecurity firm Fortinet Inc (FTNT: NASDAQ) is the biggest daily percentage gainer, rising 4.23% at $152.12. On Monday, Wedbush has announced that it raised its price target for FTNT to $180 from $170.

In the meantime, Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) shares are up 3.1% at $132.10 after Reuters reported that the company is planning to start producing self-driving cars by 2024.

On the other hand, renewed coronavirus fears weigh on major cruise liners' stocks. At the moment, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) is the biggest loser with a daily decline of 5.85%. Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE) shares are down 4.45% and 2.55%, respectively.