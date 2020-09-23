S&P 500 top movers: Nike Inc (NKE: NYSE) surges to record high above $130

- S&P 500 Index is looking to close sharply lower.
- Nike Inc (NKE: NYSE) shares post strong gains on upbeat earnings figures.
- Lithium producers' stocks are suffering heavy losses on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened modestly higher on Wednesday but failed to preserve its momentum and staged a sharp U-turn in the second half of the session. As of writing, the SPX was down 1.65% on a daily basis at 3,260.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory on Wednesday with the Energy Index as the worst-performer with a daily loss of 3.4%.
S&P 500 top movers
After the closing bell on Tuesday, Nike Inc (NKE: NYSE) reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share for the quarter ended in August and beat the analysts' mean expectation for earnings of 47 cents per share. Additionally, the company reported that the revenue fell by 0.6% to $10.59 billion from a year ago, which was much higher than the analysts' estimate of $9.14 billion.
On the back of the upbeat earnings figures, at least 15 brokerage firms hiked their price targets and NKE surged to a fresh record high of $130.38. As of writing, NKE was the biggest percentage gainer of the day, up 8.33% at $126.60.
On the other hand, pressured by Tesla Inc's plans to reduce electric battery costs dramatically, shares of lithium producers are registering heavy losses on Wednesday. At the moment, Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC), Albemarle Corp (ALB: NYSE) and Livent Corp (LTHM: NYSE) shares are down 19.9%, 14.7% and 7.5%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell
EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month low of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed speakers highlighted the need for more fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.
Gold: Elliott Wave downside targets point to the $1767 area
The commodities complex is taking another hit on Wednesday after a tough start to the week. The recent persistent greenback strength has been a thorn in the side of the precious metal since the dollar consolidation began.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.