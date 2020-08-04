S&P 500 top movers: Mosaic Co (MOS) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) lead gainers

Major equity indexes in the US post small gains on Tuesday.

Mosaic Co (MOS) shares surge on surprise Q2 profit.

Evergy Inc (EVRG) shares fall sharply after company says it plans to remain independent.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day little changed and continue to fluctuate in a tight range on Tuesday as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for fresh headlines on the US coronavirus relief bill. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 3,300.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, US fertilizer company Mosaic Co (MOS) reported a profit of 11 cents per share in the second quarter and surprised experts who were expecting to see a loss of 1 cent per share. At the moment, MOC is up 13.4% on the day as the top gainer, trading at $15.51.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) announced that its new AMD Radeon pro-5000 series GPUs will be available for the updated 27-inch iMac. As of writing, AMD is up 8.4% on the day at $84.17.

On the other hand, Evergy Inc (EVRG) will reportedly announce in its earnings report on Wednesday that it won't be pursuing the sale of the company and will remain independent. This headline seems to be weighing on EVRG, which was last down 10.2% on the day at $56.25 as the biggest decliner.