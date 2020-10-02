S&P 500 top movers: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB: NYSE) shares up more than 6%

The S&P 500 Index remains on track to close the day sharply lower.

Technology shares are underperforming amid flight to safety.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB: NYSE) is the top daily percentage gainer.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the last day of the week deep in the negative territory as investors seem to be seeking refuge while waiting for fresh developments surrounding US President Donald Trump's condition after testing positive for COVID-19. At the moment, the SPX is down 0.85% on a daily basis at 3,350.

S&P 500 top movers

Earlier in the day, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB: NYSE) announced that it has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Sasol Limited's Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) Base Chemicals business for $2 billion. Boosted by this development, LYB is the top performer of the day, gaining 6.3% at $72.43.

Invesco Ltd (IVZ: NYSE), Devon Energy Corp (DVN: NYSE) and ONEOK Inc (OKE: NYSE) shares are among the other noticeable winners on Friday, rising 5.5%, 5% and 4.8%, respectively.

On the other hand, the risk-sensitive S&P 500 Technology Index is down more than 2% as the worts-performing major sector. DexCom Inc (DXCM: NASDAQ), Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI: NASDAQ) and ANSYS Inc (ANSS: NASDAQ) share are losing between 6.5% and 4.3%.