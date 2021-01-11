S&P 500 top movers: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY: NYSE) soars to new record high above $180

- S&P 500 looks to close in the red on Monday.
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY: NYSE) shares are up more than 10%.
- Twitter Inc (TWTR: NYSE) suffers heavy losses after President Trump's account.
After notching a new all-time high at 3,826 on Friday, the S&P 500 Index started the new week deep in the negative territory. Although the index was able to erase a portion of the earlier losses, it remains on track to close the day lower and was last seen losing 0.58% at 3,802.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY: NYSE) announced that the phase-two trial of its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, was able to slow the decline of cognition and function in patients with early-stage of the disease. Boosted by this development, LLY surged to a record high of $189.30 and was last seen trading near $185, where it was up more than 11% on a daily basis.
Biogen Inc (BIIB: NASDAQ) and ETSY Inc (ETSY: NASDAQ) shares are among the other top gainers on Monday, rising 7.5% and 5.5%, respectively.
On the other hand, Twitter Inc (TWTR:NYSE) is the biggest daily percentage decliner after the company banned US President Donald Trump's account. At the moment, TWTR shares are down 6.7% on the day at $48.05.
